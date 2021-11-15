Public notices: Langley bridge to close for working week

This week’s public notices contain information on road closures in Slough and a major planning application to build 83 new apartments in Bath Road.

Planning

Up to 83 new flats could be built in Bath Road, Slough, if planning permission is given the green light by the borough council.

Applicant, Baths Road Ltd, wants to construct the apartments at 375 Bath Road.

The company proposes to demolish the existing commercial building which is currently located there and erect a development accommodating 83 self contained apartments.

These flats would be provided with an associated rear access road providing the entrance to the ground floor, which will include car parking, plant rooms and bin and bicycle stores.

Elsewhere in Slough, a company is looking to make variations to a building in the town.

Superbike Factory Ltd wants to make the alterations at a property known as Access Point, which is also located on the Bath Road.

It wants to change of use of the current building from storage and distribution to motorcycle storage and sales, with associated offices, workshop and MOT bay.

Any person wishing to comment on any of these applications should do so within 21 days of these notices being issued, to planning@slough.gov.uk

Traffic and travel

A road in Langley is set to close for a working week later this month as the council carries out maintenance works there.

Traffic will not be allowed to travel under Chequers Bridge between 2 Market Lane, Langley, and approximately 100 metres north from under Chequers’ Bridge.

The order will come into force at 12:01am on Monday, November 22, and all works are expected to be completed by 11:59pm on Friday, November 26.

Slough Borough Council says that an alternative route will be available for affected traffic and diversions clearly signed at the location. It added that access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

Meanwhile, drivers are also being warned about a further road closure in Slough, which will be coming into force next month.

Drivers will not be allowed to travel through Bath Road Service Road South from its junction with

Westgate Retail Park to 225 Bath Road Service Road South.

This order will be in place from 12:01am on Monday, December 6, with all works expected to be completed by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 12.

The council has again advised that alternative route will be available and diversions marked, with access maintained for residents and businesses.

