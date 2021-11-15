Slough council collects £5k in unpaid parking fines during police operation

Slough Borough Council teamed up with Thames Valley Police and the Home Office to clamp down on vehicles being used illegally last week.

This could include carrying waste without a licence, unsafe or non-roadworthy vehicles, driving offences, fly-tipping and unpaid parking fines.

The multi-agency project called Operation Caesium saw more than 100 drivers stopped and spoken to on Thursday, November 11.

The operation was based in St Martins place, Montem Lane and took several vehicles off the road for insurance offences, issued three fixed penalty notices for driving offences and a private hire vehicle was reported for not displaying plates correctly.

It also collected £5,542 in unpaid parking fines.

Kurt Henney, from the council’s resilience and enforcement team, said: “With the challenging environment we find ourselves in, partnership working is now more important than ever so we can work closely with other agencies to help make our streets safer and greener to live on.

“Residents can also help us combat environmental crime by checking that the person taking their waste has the authority to carry waste. You can check a waste carrier’s licence on the Environment Agency website and ensure they give you a receipt for the waste and where it will be disposed of.”