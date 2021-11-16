Family jewellers targeted by ram raid in Baylis Parade

A family-run jewellers in Slough is fearing for its future after the store was the target of a ram raid in the early hours of this morning.

Thieves used a vehicle to smash down the front of the Fancy Jewellers store, in Baylis Parade, at 1.57am today.

They caved in the shopfront and made off with a haul of valuables.

Raj Prashar, whose family have been running the jewellers for almost 23 years, told the Express he fears the shop has lost a significant amount of goods.

He said: “You don’t really think something like that is going to happen to you.

“We’ve been hit hard with COVID happening and now this, I don’t know if we’ll come through this.”

Staff spent the afternoon trying to clean up the store after the heist but Raj admitted it could take a month to repair the damage.

He added: “We’ve only just been allowed to go in and we’re assuming they’ve got away with a fair bit but it’s hard to say figures at the moment.

“All the shelves have been broken and we’re assuming there’s going to be a fair amount gone.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Thames Valley Police received reports of a burglary on Baylis Parade, Stoke Poges Lane at around 1.57am today.

“Officers attended and found evidence of a ram raid burglary, and are now investigating the incident.”