SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Young boy chased by stranger with a knife in Slough

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Young boy chased by stranger with a knife in Slough

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a young boy was followed on his way to school and then chased by an unknown man who had a knife.

    The incident occurred between 8.30am and 9.45am yesterday (November 16).  The boy was not injured.

    The offender is described as a black man who was wearing a black top and coat, carrying an orange Sainsbury’s bag and wearing a black hat. The man also walked with a limp.

    Investigating officer PC Paul Green, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have information or had been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.

    “You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210517995.

    “Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

     

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved