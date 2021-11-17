Young boy chased by stranger with a knife in Slough

02:57PM, Wednesday 17 November 2021
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a young boy was followed on his way to school and then chased by an unknown man who had a knife.
The incident occurred between 8.30am and 9.45am yesterday (November 16). The boy was not injured.
The offender is described as a black man who was wearing a black top and coat, carrying an orange Sainsbury’s bag and wearing a black hat. The man also walked with a limp.
Investigating officer PC Paul Green, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have information or had been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210517995.
“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
