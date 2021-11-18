Slough schoolboy thrilled after charity's bus named after him

A pupil at Arbour Vale School in Slough had an unexpected birthday surprise when he found that a bus had been named after him in honour of his fundraising.

Harrison Jacobs, 15, raised £1,550 for Slough Community Transport (SCT) when he asked friends and family to make a donation to the charity rather than sending him a birthday card.

The schoolboy wrote to the BBC TV programme Blue Peter about his fundraising campaign, and was sent a Blue Peter badge to mark his achievement.

Harrison proudly wore his badge when he presented a cheque for the money raised to the mayor of Slough, Councillor Mohammed Nazir and Steph Simonetti, who is the operations manager for SCT.

Mum Denise said: “Harrison loves the buses but doesn’t like celebrating his birthday and so we decided to ask our friends and family to make a small donation rather than send a card or present.”

Steph added: “We are very reliant on donations to keep the fleet running and we have a vehicle that was funded by the Department for Transport that was not yet named.

"So when we heard about Harrison’s birthday fundraiser, we thought he deserved to have his name on the bus.”

Neil Sykes, principal of Arbour Vale School, said: “Harrison is a real credit to his family and the school. It is fantastic that he has been able to raise so much money that will go towards such a good cause.”

The buses are used to take pupils to and from school, as well as providing the elderly with a safe means of transport.