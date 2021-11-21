Firefighters called to Pinewood Studios for second time this week

Firefighters were called to Pinewood Studios for the second time this week in response to a blaze last night (Saturday).

Crews from Slough Fire Station were among the teams mobilised to put out a fire at a workshop unit which included lighting rigs.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 6.30pm and stayed there for three hours tackling the blaze.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

On Thursday night 11 crews from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and London were called to the world-famous film studios to tackle a large blaze at a commercial workshop.