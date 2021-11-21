Boy, 4, taken to hospital after being hit by car on A4 Bath Road

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car on the A4 Bath Road at the junction of Windmill Road in Slough.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Saturday at 4.24pm.

Thames Valley Police said the four-year-old boy ran across the eastbound carriageway from the pedestrian crossing central island and was hit by a black Toyota Hi-Lux.

The child was taken to John Radcliffe hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Rodney of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this collision in which a boy has been seriously injured.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Additionally we would ask anyone who was driving on the A4 Bath Road at around 4.25pm and has a dash camera to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could help our investigation.

“If you have information please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or they can report online quoting reference 1505 of 21/11/2021.”