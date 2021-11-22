Have your say on how to improve cycling and walking on A4 Bath Road

Members of the public are being asked for their views on how cycling and walking facilities can be improved along the A4 Bath Road.

Slough Borough Council wants to encourage more sustainable travel along the town’s main arterial road to reduce congestion, improve air quality and increase fitness levels.

The local authority is currently looking at how it can improve the A4 cycle route to make the stretch of road between Huntercombe Lane and Uxbridge Road accessible to all cyclists.

An active travel survey has been launched where people can offer their feedback by visiting www.a4cycleroute.commonplace.is/

The council has also been awarded almost £1.7 million from the Government’s Safer Roads Fund to make the A4 safer for those living, working and travelling in the area.

Residents can give their views on how road safety can be improved on the A4 by visiting www.a4saferroads.commonplace.is/

The deadline for both surveys is December 22.

Cllr Rob Anderson, cabinet member for sustainable transport and the environment, said: “We hope as many residents as possible will complete the surveys and help us plan future improvements for the A4.

“As a council local knowledge is always incredibly important to us when planning transport schemes, and we look forward to hearing residents’ views and views from those who work in Slough.”