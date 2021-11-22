Appeal launched to find missing Slough man

Police have launched an appeal for the public's help to find a missing Slough man.

Charan Kamal, 33, was last seen at his home address in the Baylis area of Slough at around 1.10pm today (Monday).

He is Asian, around 5ft 3 ins tall, medium build, with a short black hair, short beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black trousers, black Adidas shoes and black T-shirt.

Thames Valley Police say that he has some connections to the Southall area of London.

Sergeant Will Gilbert, based at Slough police station, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Charan and it is very unusual for him to go missing.

“We would ask anyone who has seen him or someone matching his description to come forward.

“Additionally if anyone knows where he is or where he might be then please do get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1254 22/11/2021.”