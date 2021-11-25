Motorcyclist has helmet stolen after stopping at Slough traffic lights

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in Slough had their helmet stolen whilst stationary at a set of traffic lights on Sunday.

At around 6.30pm, the rider of the bike came to a halt at a junction on Queens Road when they heard someone shouting stop. The victim safely stopped at a red light at the junction of Wellington Street and Wexham Road.

A man who was riding a white moped approached the victim, threatened violence and took their helmet.

Thames Valley Police is searching for two men in connection with the incident.

The first offender is described as a white man, skinny build, wearing a black helmet and tracksuit.

The second offender is described as a man, skinny build, wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and was not wearing a helmet. They had dark curly hair.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed this robbery to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527227.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”