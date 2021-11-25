Motorcyclist has helmet stolen after stopping at Slough traffic lights

10:17AM, Thursday 25 November 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in Slough had their helmet stolen whilst stationary at a set of traffic lights on Sunday.
At around 6.30pm, the rider of the bike came to a halt at a junction on Queens Road when they heard someone shouting stop. The victim safely stopped at a red light at the junction of Wellington Street and Wexham Road.
A man who was riding a white moped approached the victim, threatened violence and took their helmet.
Thames Valley Police is searching for two men in connection with the incident.
The first offender is described as a white man, skinny build, wearing a black helmet and tracksuit.
The second offender is described as a man, skinny build, wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and was not wearing a helmet. They had dark curly hair.
Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed this robbery to please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527227.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
An attack in Maidenhead on Sunday morning has led to three people being arrested and a man in his twenties requiring hospital treatment.