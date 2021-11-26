New Greggs drive-thru store opens in Slough

Popular bakery chain Greggs has opened a new drive-thru store in Slough, creating up to 24 jobs in the process.

The store, located on the Bath Road next to Westgate Retail Park, is the latest Greggs with drive-thru service to open in the south east as the food retailer expands its portfolio.

It is one of 100 that the firm is opening in 2021 and will stock favourites such as the popular sausage roll and steak bake, as well as limited items from its new Christmas menu.

Freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go from the comfort of their own car, while the Greggs app can be used for click-and-collect orders.

Delivery options are also available via platforms such as Just Eat.

The Greggs' opening hours are Monday – Saturday: 6am - 6pm and Sunday 7am - 7pm.

Shop manager, Tara Messenger, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway, click and collect or Just Eat delivery.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Slough has brought 24 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the Slough store will be posted on www.greggsfamily.co.uk