Police launch appeal after man struck by bat in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man struck by a bat and taken to hospital following an attack in Slough.

It happened at about 4am this morning (Saturday) when the victim, a man in his thirties, was near the junction of Windsor Road and Arbourfield Road.

He was struck with a bat - which resulted in four cuts to his head and a swollen lip, as well as bruises to his left arm and on his back.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.

Police described the incident as a 'violent assault' but reassured the public that it was believed to be isolated.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lis O’Brien, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Windsor Road and Arbourfield Road this morning at around 4am to please get in touch with police if you have witnessed this incident.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage which has captured what happened to please contact us.

“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43210536367.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This incident occurred in a residential area, and so if anybody has CCTV or doorbell cameras, I would also urge you to check these and get in touch if you have any footage that can assist my investigation.

“This was a violent assault and we are in the early stages of the investigation, but I do believe this to be an isolated incident.”