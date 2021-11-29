SITE INDEX

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 to close between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend

    Transport secretary halts the opening of new smart motorways

    The M4 will be closed this weekend between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway roadworks.

    Both carriageways are set to shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

    National Highways said diversions will be available via local authority road networks.

    Midweek closures

    There are no midweek closures planned on the M4 this week.

