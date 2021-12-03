Slough residents urged to donate gifts to disadvantaged children

Kind-hearted people in Slough are being urged to give back this Christmas and donate gifts to children who may otherwise receive none.

Slough Children First (SCF) has launched its Christmas Gift Appeal by inviting residents, businesses and community groups across the borough to spread a little festive cheer by giving a gift to a disadvantaged child.

SCF is owned by Slough Borough Council and provides social care and support services to children, young people and families on behalf of the local authority.

Each year, hundreds of kind-hearted people in Slough donate toys and gifts to some of the borough’s most deserving children to make their Christmas special.

“The pandemic has had a lasting impact on many people so this year it’s more important than ever that we come together as a community,” said Kirsty Demar, who coordinates the appeal at Slough Children First.

“The more people we can get on board, the more chance we have of making sure that every child has a Christmas to remember.”

To contribute, you can deliver gifts to Slough Children First’s offices at Observatory House (25 Windsor Road) in the centre of Slough between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Gifts should be unwrapped and delivered by Thursday, December 9.

Alternatively, there is an online wish list where gifts can be purchased. The wish list can be accessed at www.sloughchildrenfirst.co.uk/wishlist