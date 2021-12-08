Slough toy firm delivers lorry load of goods for children for Christmas

A toy manufacturer based in Slough has delivered a lorry load of presents to the town's Salvation Army headquarters ahead of the festive season.

Mattel, based in Brunel Way, dropped off the goods to the charity for its Christmas Present Appeal, with the toys distributed to families in time for Christmas.

The firm delivered more than 1,000 toys suitable for babies through to teenagers to ensure families who are struggling to provide gifts for their children are able to do so.

Michael Hick, vice president of Mattel, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal again this year.

"With so many local services being cut, helping to support local charities and local families at this time of year is very important to us at Mattel and we're proud to give back to the communities where we work to enable us to bring a smile to children’s faces this Christmas."

The Salvation Army is collecting toys for children around the UK who would not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas Day.

For details, visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal