Expert brands Slough CFO papers 'not professional'

An independent finance professional has criticised Slough council’s chief financial officer – claiming his reports lack important detail.

Iqbal Zafar is a non-councillor member the audit and corporate governance committee, there to provide an expert external view of the council’s finances.

At a meeting of the committee on Thursday night (December 9), Mr Zafar raised concerns about a 50/50 joint venture between Slough council and Muse Developments.

A report presented at the meeting showed that there have been 10 sales out of 64 units at Novus Apartments, formerly the old library site.

Mr Zafar wished to know the value was of the 10 sales – and the value of the borough’s 50 per cent share.

He said the figures needed to be more precise to allow the council to make informed decisions.

“The reports we’re getting from you, with due respect, are not professionally drafted,” he said to the council’s chief financial officer, Steven Mair. “We aren’t looking into things in depth.”

He said he found the CFO’s ‘various statements at various meetings’ to be ‘lacking’.

Mr Mair replied that the information the council has is ‘comprehensive’ and more detailed reports can be presented on request.

Mr Zafar queried why such a report was not presented at this particular meeting, lamenting that the committee was unable to quantify the financial losses and gains of the partnership.

“I would expect the director of finance to have these things, because these are major investments,” Mr Zafar said.

“We’re doing a lot of work to rectify matters,” responded Mr Mair. “I don’t carry every number in my head but we are comprehensive when it comes to reviewing these companies.”

“With respect, it’s not a company – it’s a major company,” replied Mr Zafar.

“When I was the director of finance managing $6billion, I knew each investment, each maturity, and the cost of projects.

“I expect that from a director of finance, which is the ultimate position in Slough Borough Council.

“I look to you for assurance that the carelessness that led to the present debacle will not be repeated again in the council.”

Mr Mair said: “I have been director of finance for six months and there are a raft of issues that we have identified that were not identified by anyone else.

“You can’t rectify all of the issues in six months. Some of these go back five-plus years and we have a number of staff issues.

“We will pick this up. We will resolve it.”