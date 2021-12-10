Commissioner calls for more self-scrutiny from council to solve financial woes

An external commissioner brought in to help Slough council sort out its finances says the council must be more self-reflective and more challenging of certain proposals.

Government inspector Max Caller made a number of suggestions to Slough council’s audit and corporate governance committee on Thursday night (December 9) to help prevent further errors leading to financial crisis.

He said that Slough’s £300m drift is ‘one of the most significant holes’ of any council.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance Accountability (CIPFA) recently said there is ‘considerable uncertainty’ over the council’s ability to balance its books.

Mr Caller said it was ‘probably inappropriate’ for Slough to do anything other than adopt the CIPFA code, since it has shown it is not sufficiently experienced to create its own model.

He said the council needs to have more self-assessment on its effectiveness – and that this would be ‘quite a big challenge’.

Major concerns should be put on the cabinet agenda, he added – and more should be brought to full council.

“This committee needs to have a right to report at least annually to full council,” said Mr Miller.

“You need to have the right to be heard. This is not something where you take a decision and no one knows what you’re about. This is a fundamental part of your governance.”

Councillors should also ‘seek to challenge’ internal audit annual reports and proposed plans, he added.

“Internal audit can often grind far too small and not be focused on things that are fundamental to change in this council,” he said.

“You will need to satisfy yourselves that the plan will be delivered, that action will be taken and it contributes to better governance in the council.”

Mr Caller also said the council should ‘think hard’ about whether standards should be a subcommittee of the existing auditing body.

“Standards doesn’t meet very often in this council,” he said. “It ought to be at least meeting bi-annually.

“It ought to be looking at declarations of interest. It ought to be looking at any complaints that come forward.

“It ought to be looking at codes of conduct and the way in which members and officers work together. It’s not just about dealing with potentially wicked members,” he said.

Mr Caller suggested the council’s audit committee put these things explicitly in its terms of reference, which sets out the committee's core functions.

This should provide some clarity to the council as a whole as to how it should be conducting its business moving forward, he said.

Committee member Cllr Preston Brooker (Langley Kedermister, Labour & Co-Op) raised the issue of member attendance to the audit committee.

He suggested that those with poor attendance not be allowed to sit on the committee.

Mr Caller agreed this was a good idea and recommended extending this to all council meetings.

Conservative group leader, Cllr Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill) spoke in favour of a return to a three-strike rule for non-attendance to meetings.