Slough man sentenced for messaging under 16s online

A man from Slough has been sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment for sending explicit messages to two girls under 16.

Between August 2021 and September 2021, Ross Thompson-Cooley, 62, of Lowestoft Drive, Slough, used online platforms such as Rando and WhatsApp to send explicit messages to two girls under 16, calling himself Romeo. There was also an attempt to arrange a meeting in person.

He was arrested on September 4, 2021, and a house search was conducted with a number of electronic items were seized.

Following further investigation Thompson-Cooley was charged on September 5.

He was convicted following a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on September 7, where he pleaded guilty to one count each of, engaging in sexual communication with a child, adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and adult attempting to meet a girl under 16 of age following grooming.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday (December 13) to more than three years in prison.

Thompson-Cooley was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Police Staff Investigator Rina Sahota of CID, said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating and bringing before the courts people like Thompson-Cooley who clearly poses a threat to young girls.

“If you think someone is committing such offences, or you feel you have been a victim of such an offence we would advise you to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or online or on 999 if is an emergency.

“There is further information on how to keep you and your family safe online on our website.”