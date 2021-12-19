Kidnap investigation as victim conned by two men in Slough

A kidnap investigation has been launched after two men approached a victim in Slough and forced him to withdraw a large amount of money from a nearby bank.

Thames Valley Police said a man in his 60s was walking along Grasmere Avenue, close to the roundabout with Wexham Road, at 11.35am on Thursday when the pair approached him.

The men claimed they needed money to leave the country and said the victim could help them by getting involved in a charity lottery.

They took the victim to Church Street in a black BMW salon style car, where they made him withdraw a large amount of money from a nearby bank.

The victim was not injured.

Police described the first suspect as a middle-eastern man, aged about 35 and approximately 5ft 6ins tall with dark hair.

He was wearing a black coat, grey trousers, a hat and gloves, and a face covering.

The second offender is described as a Nepalese man, aged about 35, and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a face covering.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Oliver Elston, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were around Grasmere Avenue and Church Street to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online, quoting reference 43210567291.