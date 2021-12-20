Stabbing victim found lying on floor in Slough's Baylis Park

A man was found lying on the floor after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning in a Slough park.

Thames Valley Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was discovered on the ground in Baylis Park at about 12.55am with his dog tied up next to him.

He had suffered a stab wound to his chest and significant injuries to his face and head.

Police described his current condition in hospital as ‘stable’.

It is believed the attacker may have left the scene towards Aylesbury Avenue.

A scene watch is in place in Baylis Park and an increased police presence is expected in the area while an investigation continues.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emily Evans based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists who were around Baylis Park to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that could assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online, quoting reference 43210572127.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Detective Inspector Evans added: “Understandably, this incident will cause concern in the local community, however we are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this assault.

“If anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”