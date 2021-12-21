Slough e-scooter operator launches festive safety campaign

Slough’s e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility has announced a fresh campaign to promote safer riding over the festive season.

The company said that, over the Christmas period, e-scooters are typically used by more people, some of whom are less familiar with, or less inclined, to follow the rules and safety guidelines.

This can lead to an increase in cases of bad parking, drinking and riding, and people not wearing helmets (which although not mandatory is strongly advised).

Concerns have previously been raised regarding the safety of the scooters, with a trial system launched last month to try to reduce the risks of riding.

Neuron’s ‘Safety Elves’ will be out in greater numbers across the town throughout December and will be engaging with riders and the general public to educate them of the rules and guidance on safe riding.

George Symes, Neuron’s regional manager, said: “Our e-scooters are providing a great way to get around Slough, but it is so important that riders are responsible and not complacent this Christmas.

“We are taking the opportunity to remind our riders of the safe riding rules.

“With more people expected to be out and about enjoying themselves in Slough over the Christmas holidays, we are reminding all of our riders to never drink and ride, don’t ride on pavements, park responsibly and please wear the helmet provided on our e-scooters.

“And as Christmas is a time of giving, with many people selflessly giving their time and energy to help those less fortunate, Neuron will be donating free monthly passes to good causes across the country.

“We hope these can go some way to making this Christmas a special one for those who deserve it most.”