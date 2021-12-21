'Vibrant' café and reception area unveiled at Slough office development

A 'vibrant' café and reception area within a Slough office regeneration scheme has been unveiled by the developers - who say the look gives the town a 'London design aesthetic'.

MoreySmith has revealed the redesign at The Future Works, with the renovations marking the first phase of the development owned by AshbyCapital and developed by U+I.

The plans include almost 100,000 sq ft of new office space complete with a contemporary new café, Lucy’s Kitchen, that will serve employees in the building and the general public.

The café (below) has been redesigned to bring a 'vibrant cool London design aesthetic to Slough', the developers claim.

Linda Morey-Burrows, founder and principal director at MoreySmith, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with AshbyCapital to produce this beautiful café and reception and hope the occupiers and residents enjoy the space.”

Michael Kieck, senior associate at MoreySmith, added: “The team have maintained the original warmth of the design concepts to elevate the large spaces and increase the sense of hospitality on arrival at The Future Works building.

“An elegant design has been revealed providing a functional range of uses, whether it be somewhere to work, socialise or relax, futureproofing a space for the needs of Slough’s workforce.’’

Peter Ferrari from AshbyCapital, said: “MoreySmith were able to consider the needs of our workforce as well as residents in the area to create a design-led space that has brought new life to existing space at The Future Works.

"The unveiling of this space comes at a great time as The Future Works begins to gear up for the next stage of development.”