Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Slough

06:25PM, Wednesday 22 December 2021
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Baylis Park in Slough on Monday.
Omar Chaudhry, 26, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of attempted murder.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident with a stab wound to his chest and significant injuries to his face and head.
Chaudhry appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday), and was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on January 24, 2022.
