Slough road closed following 'serious road traffic collision'

A road in Slough has been closed following a 'serious road traffic collision', police have said.

The A4 London Road is closed near the junction of Upton Court Road due to the incident.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) added on Twitter today (Friday) that the road will remain closed for 'some time' while emergency services handle the situation.

The force urged drivers to find alternative routes if they are planning on using the road.

Slough Borough Council also tweeted this morning to persuade drivers to avoid the area.

TVP has been contacted for more information.