    • Police confirm death of Slough driver following crash

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A driver from Slough has died following a crash this morning.

    Thames Valley Police said its officers were called to a single car collision in Upton Court Road, near to the junction of the A4 London Road, at 6.56am.

    The driver of a grey Audi A1, a man in his 30s from Slough, died at the scene.

    Police said nobody else was injured in the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

    Inspector Sarah Bartlett of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this road traffic collision in which a man has sadly died. My thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

    “We are appealing for the public’s help in our enquiries and we would ask anyone who has witnessed this collision or if they have dash-cam footage that captures the incident to please come forward.

    “Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210586088.”

