    • Tree set alight by firework brings fire brigade

    Adrian Williams

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    In a busy night for Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations, a tree fire brought firefighters to Belfast Avenue in the early hours of the morning.

    An out of control firework hit a dry tree which caught alight.

    The crews were called out at 12.20am and one fire engine was at the scene for 30-40 minutes.

    Slough and Maidenhead firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose reel.

    Slough

