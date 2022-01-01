Tree set alight by firework brings fire brigade

10:13AM, Saturday 01 January 2022
In a busy night for Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations, a tree fire brought firefighters to Belfast Avenue in the early hours of the morning.
An out of control firework hit a dry tree which caught alight.
The crews were called out at 12.20am and one fire engine was at the scene for 30-40 minutes.
Slough and Maidenhead firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose reel.
