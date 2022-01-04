COVID-19: Latest hospitalisations and cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

The latest NHS figures have been released showing the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Data shows 92 patients with coronavirus were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals, which include Wexham Park and Heatherwood, as of Tuesday, December 28.

This compared to 75 the previous week, a rise of 22.6 per cent.

Figures also revealed nine patients were occupying mechanical ventilation beds at the trust as of December 28.

The trust said two patients died between December 24 and December 30 having tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 28 days.

On New Year’s Day, the trust announced a ban on visitors to Wexham Park and Frimley Park hospitals to try and limit the spread of coronavirus.

Exceptions will be in place in some circumstances and the trust said the decision had not been taken lightly.

A total of 2,221 positive coronavirus cases were recorded in Windsor and Maidenhead between Christmas Day and Friday, December 31.

This compared to 2,362 the previous seven days, a fall of 6 per cent.

In Slough, 1,902 positive cases were reported between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

This represented a 31.7 per cent rise from the 1,444 cases reported over the previous seven days.