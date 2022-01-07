Police appeal after Slough Marks and Spencer store burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Marks and Spencer in Bath Road, Slough.

During the offence at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, January 4, two suspects smashed a window at the front of the store and gained entry before trying to force open empty tills.

On leaving they climbed a fence at the rear of the unit into Cardigan Close.

The first suspect is described as of slim build, wearing a burgundy hooded top with white strings, under a green khaki waist length jacket, jeans, dark shoes, builder’s gloves, and a black facemask.

The second suspect is medium build wearing all dark clothing, dark hooded top, and white trainers.

Thames Valley Police has asked for anyone who was on either Bath Road or Cardigan Close to come forward if they have information in relation to the offence.

People with information should contact police via 101 quoting reference 43220004921. You can also use the online reporting facility on the TVP website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.