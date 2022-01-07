Public notices: Plans for 301 flats in Bath Road

This week’s public notices include a major planning application for 301 flats in Bath Road and details on a road closure in Langley.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted for a multi-million pound housing development featuring 301 flats in Bath Road.

The scheme, proposed by developer Mackenzie Homes, could see land at 324-372 Bath Road replaced with apartment blocks up to 11 storeys high.

Taj Sangha, managing director at Mackenzie Homes, unveiled the ambitious housing plans to Slough Borough Council’s planning committee in September.

He said the development aimed to create a new and sustainable neighbourhood which could act as a catalyst for further regeneration in Bath Road.

He told the planning committee the homes would be mainly one and two-bed apartments and said the developer was targeting between 15 to 20 per cent affordable housing.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application has 21 days to do so.

Email planning@slough.gov.uk or send a letter to Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL to give feedback on the application.

Traffic

A section of Parlaunt Road in Langley is set to close later this month so roadworks can be carried out.

The road will be shut from its junction with Heron Drive to its junction with Sutton Lane from 9pm on Thursday, January 20 to 23.59pm the same evening.

Diversions will be in place while the works are being carried out.

Footpaths

The Royal Borough is closing a footpath from Wolf Lane to Hemwood Road later this month so gas main replacement works can take place. Pedestrians will not be able to use the footpath from 8am on Monday, January 24 to 5pm on Friday, February 11.

