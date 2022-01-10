Residents hit out at housing association over broken lift

Residents have hit out at a housing association over a broken lift in their building in Slough – after complaining about it for nearly two months.

Following an act of vandalism in early November, the lift was broken in Foundry Court on Mill Street. Residents say they reported this to the housing association, A2Dominion.

However, despite ‘prompting and pushing’, they did not hear anything back.

Resident Greg Banas had recently undergone major knee surgery so notified A2Dominion about the broken lift on November 22 as he knew his mobility would be affected.

He told them he was due to return home from a trip abroad on December 29 in the hope the issue would be fixed within the next several weeks.

Though A2Dominion emailed Greg to say the lift was back in service on December 13, Greg heard from others at Foundry House that this was not the case.

“When we rang, no one knew anything about it,” he said. “There’s no interest from them. It’s really frustrating.”

Greg returned home on crutches and unable to get up the stairs to his flat. He told the Express he was unsure if he would have to sleep elsewhere or get help from the emergency services.

He has had to ask his 15-year-old son to help him access his flat.

“I’ve got a doctor’s appointment on Monday – I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” he said to the Express on Thursday (January 6).

“My balance is not good and the risk is high. I want to be safe. No one wants any incidents.

“Several families in the building are desperate to use the lift as they have young children in pushchairs or mobility problems.

“It’s ongoing with this housing association – even though we pay a service charge, they’re neglecting us. We’re being ignored.”

David Lingeman, director of property services, A2Dominion, told the Express: “We are aware of the ongoing issues with the lifts at Foundry Court and appreciate how frustrating this is for residents.

“We have restored the lifts to working order on several occasions, but unfortunately due to persistent anti-social behaviour they are sometimes out of service.

“To combat this, we are looking at installing CCTV to the affected area to dissuade people from acting in a way that will bring further disruption to people living there.

“We will continue to keep residents informed of the work we are doing to address this issue, about which we share our customers’ frustrations.”