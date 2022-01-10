Slough Council seeks views on making Chalvey safer for females

Slough Council is seeking views on how to make Chalvey a safer place for women and girls as it looks to step up safety measures for females.

The local authority has launched a public consultation - which ends on Monday, January 17 - for people to share their views, with a specific on how to enhance public spaces.

Areas of focus include looking at environment-based changes such as street lighting and removing vegetation, as well as behaviour and attitude change through engagement and education.

Slough Council has received a cash boost through Thames Valley Police to help tackle the issue of female safety, which has been brought to the front of the national conversation after the death of Sarah Everard last year at the hands of former police officer Wayne Couzens.

Charities and community groups such as Chalvey Community Partnership and Aik Saath are also working in partnership with the authority to help improve women's safety.

"We are keen to understand what makes women and girls feel unsafe, so we can target funding into areas where it is most needed," Slough Council said.

"We want our residents, commuters, and visitors to help us understand how we can make our streets safer for women and girls."

Access the survey and give your views by clicking here.