Police appeal for public's help to find missing Slough teenager

03:27PM, Monday 10 January 2022
Police have shared an appeal for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager from Slough.
Ajay Sadh, 16, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, November 18, leaving his home address in Slough. He is known to visit Slough, Southall and Hayes.
Anyone with any information which may assist police should contact 101 with reference 2383 18/11/21.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A driver from Slough has died following a crash in Upton Court Road this morning.
A road in Slough has been closed following a 'serious road traffic collision', police have said.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.