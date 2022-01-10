Police appeal for public's help to find missing Slough teenager

SITE INDEX

    Police have shared an appeal for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager from Slough.

    Ajay Sadh, 16, was last seen on the morning of Thursday, November 18, leaving his home address in Slough. He is known to visit Slough, Southall and Hayes.

    Anyone with any information which may assist police should contact 101 with reference 2383 18/11/21.

