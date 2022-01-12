Driver deliberately hits family with van in 'shocking' Slough incident

Police have launched a witness appeal after a man deliberately drove a van into a family of four in a 'shocking incident' in Slough.

It occurred shortly after 8pm yesterday (Tuesday), when a man knocked on the front door of a property in Moray Drive asking about a car sale.

Another man emerged from a black Volkswagen Caddy van parked on the street and started hitting the family’s vehicle with a baseball bat.

A woman, aged in her thirties, came outside and stood in front of the van to prevent the men from leaving while she called the police.

Her two daughters –who are both of primary school age– arrived and stood with her. Her husband, also aged in his thirties, then came out too.

The men got back into the van and deliberately drove it at the family, hitting them before making off down the road.

The woman suffered severe cuts to her leg and foot, the man had severe cuts to his feet and the children suffered superficial injuries.

The two adults were taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further treatment and have since been released.

One of the offenders is described as an Asian man, aged in his late twenties/early thirties, about 5ft 10ins-tall, with a chubby face and of stocky build.

He was wearing a bluey-black coat with the peaked hood up and drawn tight around his face.

The other offender is described as a white Eastern European man with short dark hair and wearing a black puffa jacket.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Detective Inspector Emily Evans, of CID, based at Slough police station, said: “This family suffered severe injuries during this shocking incident but they could have been even worse.

“I want to provide some reassurance to the community that this was an isolated incident, nevertheless, neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information which could help us to please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43220014987. You can also upload any relevant footage on our dedicated page.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, for 100 per cent anonymity on 0800 555 111.”

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.