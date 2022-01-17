SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • COVID-19: Hospitalisations and cases in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Wexham Park Hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

    The latest figures have been released showing the number of people in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

    A total of 171 patients with COVID-19 were occupying beds at the trust’s three hospitals as of January 11.

    This was up from 148 patients the previous week, a rise of 15.5 per cent.

    NHS data also revealed on January 11 a total of 12 mechanical ventilation beds were occupied at the trust.

    The hospital trust, which runs Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals, recorded two deaths of patients with coronavirus between January 5 and January 11.

    The number of positive cases of coronavirus are falling across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

    A total of 1,447 cases were reported in the Royal Borough between Saturday, January 8 and Friday, January 14.

    This compared to 2,178 over the previous seven days, a fall of 33.5 per cent.

    In Slough, 1,759 coronavirus cases were reported between Saturday, January 8 and Friday, January 14.

    This was down 32.7 per cent from the 2,617 cases recorded the previous week.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved