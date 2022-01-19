Police officer hospitalised by projectile attack on marked car

Police are searching for the person who fired a projectile at a marked police car in Slough, shattering the windscreen and injuring an officer inside.

The attack took place at about 2.30pm yesterday when the officer was sat in stationary traffic opposite Stows Biked Shop, in High Street West.

The offender fired a projectile at the marked vehicle, possibly using a catapult or weapon, smashing the windscreen.

Some of the broken glass went into the officers inner eye, causing scratches.

The officer was treated at Wexham Park Hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, William Gilbert, part of the Incident and Crime Response Team, based at Slough police station, said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon in broad daylight, and left a police officer with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this or has information to come forward.

“I would urge people in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage and if anyone has any information please call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43220025376.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”