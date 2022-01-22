Pair from Slough arrested over Leicester party stabbing

Two men from Slough have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Leicester.

Police were called to an address in the city at 11.38pm on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a single stab wound and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable position.

Leicestershire Police has arrested two men, both 22 and from Slough, on suspicion of attempted murder and they both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Rob Arthur, from the force’s Complex Investigation team, said: “Our enquiries remain very much ongoing as the investigation progresses and despite this arrest we are still keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about what happened that we have not spoken to.

“I would urge those people to make contact with us. The information you have could prove extremely valuable to our investigation so please contact us and tell us what you know.”

A police cordon remains in place at the scene at Nixon Court, Putney Road, Leicester.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.leics.police.uk quoting incident 725 of 20 January.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.