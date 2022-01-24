Police appeal after moped stolen in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a moped was stolen from a driveway in Bridge Close, Slough.

During the incident, which occurred at 3am on Sunday (January 23), three men stole a black Vespa having disengaged the steering lock. The trio then returned to Bridge Close at around 7.35am driving the stolen moped.

The owner, a teenage boy, followed the men but they fled towards the M4, off Mercian Way Park.

The first offender is described a white boy, around 16-years-old, of slim build and 5ft 4ins tall. He was wearing a black balaclava, black bomber styled jacket with a logo on the left side, a green tracksuit, black gloves and light-coloured Nike trainers.

The second offender is described as a white boy, around 16-years-old, of slim build and 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black balaclava, blue bomber jacket with a white lining on the inside of the hood, a black tracksuit, black Nike gloves and grey Nike 95 branded trainers.

The third offender is described as a boy, around 16-years-old, of slim build and 5ft 3ins tall. He was wearing a black balaclava, black bomber jacket with a logo on the left arm sleeve, a black Nike branded tracksuit, black gloves with a logo attached and black trainers with a white stripe down the side.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may live in the area and have information, dash cam or doorbell footage to please get in touch.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220032849.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”