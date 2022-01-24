Police appeal to find man missing from Slough

SITE INDEX

    Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Slough.

    Thames Valley Police has shared an appeal for help in locating Andrej Mucha, 57, of Polish descent.

    TVP added that they were ‘looking to speak to him to check on his welfare’.

    Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 1096 of 30/12/2021.

