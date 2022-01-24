Police appeal to find man missing from Slough

04:58PM, Monday 24 January 2022
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man from Slough.
Thames Valley Police has shared an appeal for help in locating Andrej Mucha, 57, of Polish descent.
TVP added that they were ‘looking to speak to him to check on his welfare’.
Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference 1096 of 30/12/2021.
❗ Missing Person ❗— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) January 24, 2022
We are appealing for information for missing person Andrej Mucha. He is a 57 year old Polish male from Slough. We are looking to speak to him to check on his welfare. Please provide any information through 101 with reference 1096 of 30/12/2021.
Thank you pic.twitter.com/sgfM0CnE9c
