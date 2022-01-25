'Emotional night' as Slough Town pay tribute to Christian Rowe

Arbour Park fell silent as Slough Town mourned the death of promising young footballer Christian Rowe this evening.

The talented Academy 23 defender died in a road traffic accident on Wednesday and his death was met with a huge outpouring of tributes from across the football community.

Rebels boss Jon Underwood said in his programme notes that it had been an ‘extremely difficult week for the club’, particularly for the many young players Christian played with.

The Academy 23 squad linked arms with Slough’s first team as a minute’s silence was held before the Rebels’ National League South clash with Billericay Town.

Arbour Park falls silent as Christian’s teammates from Academy 23 join the first team for a minutes silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/bGI46Pu571 — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) January 25, 2022

Once underway, the supporters inside Arbour Park then joined together for a moving minute’s applause in the 19th minute, the age Christian was when he died.

Boss Jon Underwood told the Express: “Tonight was emotional for everybody.

“Christian was an excellent young player with his life ahead of him and it’s desperately sad.

“It was an emotional night, it’s been an emotional weekend since we got the news and my heart goes out to the family.

“Hopefully they took some comfort from the love that the club showed him tonight.”

A late equaliser from full back Josh Jackman made sure Slough had something to show for a spirited performance in tough circumstances.

The Rebels toiled away to find an equaliser after Billericay’s Femi Akinwande put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time with a shot that squirmed past ‘keeper Jonathan North.

The lively loanee Tyler Goodrham latched onto a chipped through ball in the 52nd minute but blazed over from close range.

Young forward Alfonso Tenconi then glanced over 15 minutes from time after Josh Jackman cushioned a header into his path.

But the Rebels were rewarded for their efforts when substitute Max Worsfold sent in a teasing free-kick which was nodded home by Jackman three minutes from time.

And here it is! pic.twitter.com/FYKENalyTN — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) January 25, 2022

Aaron Kuhl could’ve won it for the hosts moments later as his pure right-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area whizzed over the crossbar.

Slough’s players were greeted with warm applause at the full-time whistle in recognition of their wholehearted display following an unimaginable week for the club.