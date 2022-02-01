SITE INDEX

    • Travel disruption after person hit by train

    All lines blocked after person hit by train between Slough and Maidenhead

    Update. 9.45am: All lines reopen but passengers face 60 minute delays

    Great Western Railway says all lines have reopened between Reading and London Paddington but passengers face delays of up to 60 minutes. 

    The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 10.30am and services will still face disruption between Reading and Slough.

    Railway services are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train earlier this morning.

    Great Western Railway has confirmed an incident took place between Reading and London Paddington.

    The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 9.30am with services currently suspended between Reading and Slough.

    More to follow.

