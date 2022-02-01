Travel disruption after person hit by train

09:09AM, Tuesday 01 February 2022
Update. 9.45am: All lines reopen but passengers face 60 minute delays
Great Western Railway says all lines have reopened between Reading and London Paddington but passengers face delays of up to 60 minutes.
The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 10.30am and services will still face disruption between Reading and Slough.
Railway services are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train earlier this morning.
Great Western Railway has confirmed an incident took place between Reading and London Paddington.
The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 9.30am with services currently suspended between Reading and Slough.
⚠️Due to a person hit by a train between Reading and London Paddington all lines are closed— Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 1, 2022
Trains running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended between Reading and Slough. Disruption is expected until 09:30
Check your journey https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo
