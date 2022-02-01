Travel disruption after person hit by train

Update. 9.45am: All lines reopen but passengers face 60 minute delays

Great Western Railway says all lines have reopened between Reading and London Paddington but passengers face delays of up to 60 minutes.

The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 10.30am and services will still face disruption between Reading and Slough.

Railway services are facing disruption after a person was hit by a train earlier this morning.

Great Western Railway has confirmed an incident took place between Reading and London Paddington.

The train operator said disruption is expected to last until at least 9.30am with services currently suspended between Reading and Slough.

More to follow.