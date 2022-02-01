Jail for Slough man who bought guns, ammunition and pepper spray online

A Slough man who bought guns, ammunition and pepper spray over the internet has been jailed for five years.

An investigation by the National Crime Agency found that Tyrone Bahar, of Ellis Avenue, had bought illegal items from Europe.

The 43-year-old was arrested at Birmingham Airport after returning from a holiday in Jamaica.

A haul of illegal goods were found in his cars and at his home including a revolver, a forward venting blank firing pistol, eight spray cannisters, two stun guns, 569 ammunition rounds, a machete and extendable baton.

Officers also discovered three further firearms, a stun gun and 145 rounds of ammunition hidden at his mother’s home.

Weapons and ammunition discovered by the National Crime Agency. Credit: National Crime Agency

Bahar, a former firefighter, first claimed he believed the guns were legal but was going to hand them in at the next police amnesty.

He said that the spray canisters found in his cars had been put there by the garage.

He went on to plead guilty to five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate and five counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was sentenced to five years in prison today (Tuesday) at Kingston Crown Court.

Mark McCormack, branch commander at the NCA, said: “Bahar hid these weapons around his home, cars and the homes of family members in an attempt to avoid their detection.

“These illegal firearms are, or can be converted to, lethal weapons and make their way into the hands of organised criminals.

“Recovering Bahar’s significant haul has removed a number of dangerous weapons from circulation. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to target those who think they can bring these weapons into the UK.”

Bahar was targeted as part of Project Vizardlike, a national NCA-led operation targeting people buying illegal firearms online and importing them into the UK.

Since 2018, more than 550 prohibited weapons and 3,500 rounds of ammunition have been seized in the UK by the NCA and police forces as part of this project.

If you have any information about illegal firearms or any concerns about people’s access to firearms, please report it to police or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.