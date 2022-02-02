Disruption between Reading and London Paddington after person hit by train

04:08PM, Wednesday 02 February 2022
Railway services between Reading and London Paddington are facing disruption after a person was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon.
Great Western Railway said that disruption was expected until 6.15pm on Wednesday.
Some lines are blocked between Reading and London Paddington, with South Western Railway, CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways conveying passengers via ‘any reasonable route’.
Services will not be calling at Slough until further notice.
⚠ Due to a person hit by a train between #Reading and #LondonPaddington all lines are blocked.— Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 2, 2022
Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 17:15 02/02.
Check before you travel here https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo
