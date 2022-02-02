Alcohol licence granted for new Tesco in Slough despite concerns

Tesco has been permitted a licence for selling alcohol at its planned new shop in Windsor Road – despite concerns over increases in street drinking.

The supermarket chain is set to take over an empty ground-floor commercial unit at Crossways, 88 Windsor Road.

Tesco wants to sell alcohol Monday to Sunday from 6am to midnight and late-night refreshments indoors for one hour from 11pm.

Though Crossways residents noted the potential positive impact of a new Tesco, several raised concerns about the increase in footfall and the opening hours.

They are worried about possibly worsening issues of crime and disorder, rough sleeping, street drinking and begging – already concerns on the nearby Chalvey Road East.

There are also ‘potential traffic and parking issues’ residents note – as there is already a problem with cars parking outside of allocated parking spaces in the area.

The three Tesco allocated parking spaces ‘may not be sufficient for supermarket shoppers’, objectors said, and could lead to people blocking the road.

It was suggested that the plans be amended so the three parking spaces are made short-stay - 30 minutes max.

Other suggestions involved reducing operating hours down from midnight down to 9pm, 10pm or 11pm.

Councillors discussed the matter at a licencing sub-committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

Both Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill and Cllr Roger Davis (Lab & Co-Op, Cippenham Green) raised concerns about begging and the sale of single items of alcohol.

Cllr Davis felt that that begging has been reduced by the lack of availability of single cans of alcohol, which could change if Tesco is granted its licence.

However, Tesco’s representatives assured the panel that it does not sell high strength alcohol in single units, except as part of gift packs or other premium products.

It will not be selling the ‘the high strength stuff typical of street drinkers’ in singles, it said.

Despite the array of concerns, principal licensing officer Rachael Rumney recommended that the application be granted as it stood, as Tesco is a ‘conscientious [and] responsible operator’.

The sub-committee granted a licence with opening hours of 6.30am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday and a condition prohibiting the sale of single cans of alcohol (including spirit miniatures).