Slough prepares for crunch as energy bills go up by £700

Energy bills for the average household will rise by an average of £700 a year from April 1 – putting further pressure on those already struggling.

Regulator Ofgem said the energy price cap is to rise significantly. This is the maximum amount energy companies can charge, designed to protect consumers, and can be changed twice a year.

There are two price caps – variable and pre-payment metres. Around 4.5million households are on a metre, which is set to rise more.

This cap will be going up to £2,017 a year (54 per cent). That would make a standard tariff £1,971.

Variable rates are set to rise by 50 per cent, making an average annual bill for gas and electricity about £1,915.

Ofgem estimates that 22 million households are currently on variable rates. The number increased by around 2 million customers whose suppliers have gone bust in the last year.

This was because the suppliers could not honour the prices offered to customers while paying soaring wholesale gas prices. Wholesale prices have quadrupled in the last year.

The price cap increase follows another last October, when it rose by 12 per cent to £1,277. There is a chance the cap may be increased again this coming October.

Ofgem says it knows this much larger increase on the cap will be 'extremely worrying' for many, and customers should contact their supplier with any concerns.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB) said this increase will only exacerbate the already increased problem of more people calling the service over financial worries.

“We’re already seeing a lot of people coming to us with challenges paying their bills, versus their weekly shopping,” he said.

“There are foodbanks but there are no such things as gas or electricity banks. It’s normal that most companies will just move to the cap, which is going to put more people into debt.

“That’s very much happening in Maidenhead and Slough at the moment.”

Khlasa Aid in Slough has been providing food parcels and energy top-ups to help the most vulnerable in Slough and is looking to increase this offering.

However as a small organisation, there is a limit to how much it can help. Founder Ravi Singh said he has seen ‘homes left frozen and empty fridges’.

He describes helping a woman who was quite ill and out of gas and electric, as an example of the dire straits some Slough residents are in.

“This [increase] is going to hit people so hard,” he said. “The vulnerable continue to suffer and unfortunately some people will die.

“With Brexit, we were promised that energy prices would be low and now we’re one of the worst off in Europe.

“I think the Government can do more for people who are vulnerable but I don’t see anything coming forward yet.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said that the Government is 'taking direct action' with an energy bills rebate which will provide the majority of families with £350 of financial support.

People will receive this in two instalments – as a one-off discount on their council tax and as a rebate on energy bills in October, which will be repaid over five years.