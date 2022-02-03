Slough Council reveals plan to save millions in children and adult services

Slough Council is preparing to make millions of pounds worth of savings within its children’s services and adult social care budgets as it continues to try and dig itself out of its financial mess.

A people scrutiny panel on Monday saw two presentations on the huge cost saving exercises the local authority is pursuing to help repair two sectors which are experiencing ‘high demand’.

In children’s services, councillors learned that SBC is on track to save more than £1million this financial year, but it was also revealed that the service is experiencing a range of pressures.

One is the council’s provision of Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) services, which has seen ‘major sustained weaknesses across the system since 2014’, according to a report seen by the scrutiny panel this week.

It added that ‘any staffing reduction will result in the services’ inability to meet minimum statutory duties’.

Director of children’s services Andrew Fraser told members that the council will be sending a written response to Oftsed and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) by February 18 on the problems identified, adding that a report on this would also come before cabinet next month.

When asked by Cllr Fiza Matloob (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) if the council had known about the SEND pressures for the last eight years, Johnny Kyriacou, associate director for education and inclusion, said the department knows ‘exactly what we need to do’ going forward, adding it is ‘difficult to answer about the past’.

Another issue for the team is the impact of closing a series of children’s centres in Slough, which ‘would have a detrimental effect on the levels of need across communities’.

For the next financial year, a savings target of £1.109million for 2022/23 has been proposed in the council’s children’s services, with the planned repurposing of children’s centres into family hubs generating an additional £407,000.

Mr Fraser also updated members on the financial figures for Slough Children First (SCF), a company wholly-owned by SBC to provide care and support services to children and families.

During this financial year, SCF is set to receive £6.6million worth of income, but a £36.8million expenditure cost will result in a net budget of £30.2million.

As with the council’s children’s services, the company is ‘on target to deliver budgeted savings’ worth more than £1million in 2021/22, including ‘service reductions’ and ‘staffing savings’.

Mr Fraser told the panel that SCF is also experiencing pressures such as increased demand, recruitment concerns and workforce issues.

He added that the latter had ‘slightly improved’ but it was looking to lower its reliance on agency staff, which makes up 35 per cent of the current workforce.

In the next financial year, SCF proposes to save £4.7million across its different areas, although Mr Fraser admitted that more than £2million is ‘at risk’ due to concerns over whether all savings can be achieved.

He added that Ofsted had concerns about the ‘fragility of the workforce’ during a recent inspection – with another planned in May.

Cllr Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) asked officers about the planned reduction in agency staff and whether they were confident the positions could be filled by permanent workers.

SCF interim director of operations Carol Douch said the group was ‘going in the right direction', adding that 11 new faces had started in their roles since November.

She said that a target had been set to reduce agency staff to about 20 per cent of the workforce within six months.

Monday’s meeting also heard about the series of huge savings SBC is attemping to make within its adult social care sector.

Alan Sinclair, executive director of people and adults, said that a savings target of £3.8million in 2021/22 was ‘progressing well’, adding that his team was also looking to save an additional £5.9million in 2022/23.

This has involved a number of hard decisions, most notably the closure of all adult social care provider services, which was approved by cabinet in September and is hoped to generate £1.1million worth of savings for SBC.

Members of the scrutiny panel heard that this involved the closure of a series of residential and respite care services, including Lavender Court and The Pines.

It was revealed on Monday that 108 people used these services and 52 staff were employed by them.

The report added: “Most people have alternative services in place to meet their needs [and] some people and families have chosen not to have a new assessment or service at this time’.