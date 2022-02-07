Man jailed for burgling partially blind elderly woman in Slough

A man from Langley has been jailed for five years and six months after stealing from a partially-sighted woman in Slough.

James Gardner, 44, of Grampian Way, Langley was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, February 4 after a unanimous jury found him guilty of one count of burglary.

On September 7, 2021, Gardner visited the home of a partially blind woman aged in her eighties in Langley Road at around 10.30am.

He persistently asked about doing gardening work in her rear garden and persuaded her to give him £320.

After a short time, Gardner made excuses and left the address, claiming he needed to get a vehicle to move some rubbish.

The following day, he returned and walked into the victim’s kitchen unannounced, claiming he needed more money for a skip.

The woman, being suspicious of Gardner, told him several times to get out and continue working, which he did but asked for £20 for a skip.

The victim did not give him any money but hid £20 out of sight in the kitchen.

Gardner left the kitchen but then returned and the woman told him to leave.

After he left, the victim discovered the £20 was missing so she called her son-in-law, who reported it to police.

CCTV footage showed Gardner walking down the road away from the address holding money in his hands.

Officers identified him and arrested him on September 10; when interviewed, he provided no account and refused to answer any questions as to his involvement.

Gardner was released on bail but was re-arrested on September 16 after his DNA was found on a wheelbarrow in the garden.

Again, he was interviewed and provided no comment but was charged that day.

PC James Rex, based at Slough police station, said: “Gardner targeted an elderly victim and took advantage of her, claiming to have done work which never took place.

“He continually maintained his innocence throughout the court process despite the evidence against him.

“He has showed no remorse throughout the entire process and fully deserves the sentence given to him by the judge, which will protect other vulnerable people from being targeted by him.”