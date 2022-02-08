SITE INDEX

    • Appeal to find missing man, 57, from Slough

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man from Slough.

    Andrej Mucha is described as a 57-year-old white male who is 5ft 7 ins tall and of slim build.

    Police said there is currently no description available of the clothes Andrej may be wearing.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting the reference number 43210585228.

