Appeal to find missing man, 57, from Slough

01:05PM, Tuesday 08 February 2022
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man from Slough.
Andrej Mucha is described as a 57-year-old white male who is 5ft 7 ins tall and of slim build.
Police said there is currently no description available of the clothes Andrej may be wearing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting the reference number 43210585228.
