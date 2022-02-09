Slough sniffer dogs find £10,000 worth of illegal tobacco

More than 1,000 illegal cigarettes have been removed from sale in Slough thanks to the intervention of two Slough Borough Council sniffer dogs.

Trading standards officers visited seven shops in the town last week on the hunt for illegal tobacco, and were assisted by Cooper, a red labrador, and Yo-Yo, a cocker spaniel.

In total, four seizures were made – three from shops and one from the boot of an unlocked and abandoned car – with a street value of more than £10,000.

The operation was part an ongoing campaign to eliminate the illegal tobacco trade in Slough.

Illegal tobacco, often sold for less than legal and taxed products, means shopkeepers can undercut the prices of other nearby premises, leading to unfair competition.

And cheaper prices will mean people are less likely to give up smoking as the cost is no longer an incentive to quit.

Councillor Balvinder S Bains, cabinet member for regulation and public protection at Slough Council, said: “Our aim is to rid Slough of people selling and buying illegal tobacco on the cheap.

“It may be residents don’t realise they are buying illegal tobacco, or they don’t care because it is cheap, however the shopkeepers certainly should know it is illegal and that they are breaking the law by selling it, however covertly.

“These retailers are not only cashing in selfishly in a way unfair to other shopkeepers but damaging the local economy in a way potentially dangerous to residents.

“We will not tolerate this in Slough, and we will not hesitate to take action against those we find flouting the law.”

Further action against the premises where illegal tobacco was found is now being considered, including prosecution for the offences.