Slough pair bailed over Leicester house party stabbing

A pair from Slough who were arrested in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Leicester have been released on bail.

Police arrested two 22-year-old men from Slough on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was attacked at an address in the city on the evening of Thursday, January 20.

The victim suffered a single stab wound and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Leicestershire Police has now confirmed the Slough pair have been released on bail while its investigations continue.

Two 23-year-old men, from Berkshire and Middlesex, two 19-year-old men from Hertfordshire and an 18-year-old man from Middlesex have also been released on bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old woman, from Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the incident.

She has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Rob Arthur, from the force’s Complex Investigation team, said: “Our enquiries remain very much ongoing and we remain keen to speak to anyone who may have any information about what happened that we have not spoken to.

“It is not too late to get in touch with us. We know from our enquiries the incident will have been upsetting for those present, so if anyone does not feel comfortable contacting us directly then please reach out via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The information you have could prove extremely valuable to our investigation, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, so please contact us and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online via www.leics.police.uk quoting incident 725 of 20 January.