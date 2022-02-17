Man charged for possession of a knife in a public place in Slough

03:27PM, Thursday 17 February 2022
A man from Slough has been charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
Thames Valley Police’s Problem Solving Team in Slough were conducting patrols on Tuesday when they arrested the man on suspicion of possessing a knife.
Manjinder Singh, 35, of Hughenden Road, Slough, was charged with possession of the weapon and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 15.
* CHARGED *— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) February 17, 2022
The Problem Solving Team at Slough conducting patrols on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place. pic.twitter.com/1A2sJxsu65
