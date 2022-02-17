SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man charged for possession of a knife in a public place in Slough

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A man from Slough has been charged with one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.

    Thames Valley Police’s Problem Solving Team in Slough were conducting patrols on Tuesday when they arrested the man on suspicion of possessing a knife.

    Manjinder Singh, 35, of Hughenden Road, Slough, was charged with possession of the weapon and will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 15.

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved